SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,448 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,824 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,162,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.