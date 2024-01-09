SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,107,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

