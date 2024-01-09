SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,104,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $93.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

