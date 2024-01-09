Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 362.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

