Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STEM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Stem Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

