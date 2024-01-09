Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 39 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $344.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.89 and its 200 day moving average is $322.82. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $228.77 and a 12 month high of $372.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.