Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.