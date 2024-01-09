Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

