Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,458,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,285 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.67.

LULU stock opened at $491.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

