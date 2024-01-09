Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

