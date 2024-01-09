Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $638,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

