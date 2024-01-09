Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.21% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth $187,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000.

CHIQ stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $281.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

