Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $647,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.29.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.6 %

DPZ opened at $402.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

