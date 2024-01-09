Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $648,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HP were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in HP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 162,956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HP by 18.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,483 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HP Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.