Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $650,000 Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

