Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $653,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

PNFP opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.