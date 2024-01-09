Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $691,000 Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 332.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

