Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $698,000 Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

