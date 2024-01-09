Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

