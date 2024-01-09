Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

