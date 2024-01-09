Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

