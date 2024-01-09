Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $652,000 in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $208.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

