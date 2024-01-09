Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $667,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

SCHC opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

