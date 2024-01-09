Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 155 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $212.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

