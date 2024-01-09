Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,734 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,044,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 272,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.0 %

CCL opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

