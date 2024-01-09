Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,034 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

