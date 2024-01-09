Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,749 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.23%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

