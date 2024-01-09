Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 171.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,496,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 148,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 270,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the period.

Shares of SH opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

