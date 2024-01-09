Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.74% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

MILN opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

