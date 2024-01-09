Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 334 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,559 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.