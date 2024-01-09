Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $248.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

