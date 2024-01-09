Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

