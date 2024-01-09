Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $399,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.15 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average of $313.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

