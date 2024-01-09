Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

DexCom Trading Up 4.6 %

DexCom stock opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

