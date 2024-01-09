Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

