Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $499.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.33 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.19.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.