Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust boosted its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.