Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.