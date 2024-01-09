Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.72

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 427,056 shares.

Tekcapital Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.65. The company has a market cap of £14.26 million, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.00.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

