Telemus Capital LLC Buys 368 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

