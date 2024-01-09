Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $303.70

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 303.70 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 303.03 ($3.86), with a volume of 441487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.50 ($3.87).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Tesco Stock Down 0.4 %
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
