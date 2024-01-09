Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Textron worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

