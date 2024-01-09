The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

