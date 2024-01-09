The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,795 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

