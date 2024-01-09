The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $313.57 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.26 and a 200-day moving average of $288.93.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

