The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

