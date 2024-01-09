The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after buying an additional 3,755,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,262 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,742,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,843. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.