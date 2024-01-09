The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,958 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $365,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $350.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

