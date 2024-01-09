The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 109,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 360,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 4.0% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SO opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.