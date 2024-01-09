The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

